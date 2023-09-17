Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

