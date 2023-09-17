HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

