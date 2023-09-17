Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.