International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

IGT opened at $32.57 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

