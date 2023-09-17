Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 469.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 832,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,017 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 864,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.