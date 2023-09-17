Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of IOVA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 130,053 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

