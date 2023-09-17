iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,007,000 after acquiring an additional 123,666 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $93.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

