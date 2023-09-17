John Bicket Sells 90,295 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,026,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $28.14 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $3,279,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $181,957,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

