Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,289 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $152,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,811,424 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

