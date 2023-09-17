Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 287.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $7,184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $2,730,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 146,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,342,000 after buying an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.1 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

