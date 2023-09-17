Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LH opened at $201.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

