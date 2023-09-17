Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 14,046 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after buying an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NEM opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

