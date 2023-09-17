Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 129,513 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $33.01 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.