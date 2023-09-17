Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,806,364 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,806,364 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 5,317,851 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,353.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,048 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

