Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 77,019 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,019 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $29,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PEN opened at $267.59 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.76 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average of $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 361.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,328,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

