Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,099 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE M opened at $11.14 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $710,553. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

