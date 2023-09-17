Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $3,205,950.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total value of $3,114,750.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

