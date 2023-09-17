Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

NYSE MA opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.77. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

