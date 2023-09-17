Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATW has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleta W. Richards purchased 1,090 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matthews International Trading Down 1.9 %

Matthews International stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.42%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

