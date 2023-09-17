Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,745,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $114.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

