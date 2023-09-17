Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,543. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

