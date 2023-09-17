Needham & Company LLC Cuts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $52.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

STAA opened at $43.36 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 83,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,531. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.