Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $485.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

NFLX opened at $396.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.91 and a 200-day moving average of $384.11. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

