Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of NTRS opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

