Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

NTRS stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

