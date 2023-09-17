NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,531,000 after purchasing an additional 525,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.