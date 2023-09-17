Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

