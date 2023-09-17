Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $260.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.87 and its 200-day moving average is $242.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

