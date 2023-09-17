Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $199.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

