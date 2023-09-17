Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $68.23 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

