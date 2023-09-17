Old North State Trust LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AVB opened at $183.89 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $202.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

