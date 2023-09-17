Old North State Trust LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $396.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.11. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

