Old North State Trust LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

