Old North State Trust LLC Invests $67,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE opened at $136.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
