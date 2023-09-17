Old North State Trust LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 827.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 84,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 346.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 254,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 197,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.