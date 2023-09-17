Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

