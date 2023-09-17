PayPal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. PayPal has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

