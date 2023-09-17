PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,158 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PowerSchool by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 1,057.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in PowerSchool by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PowerSchool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

