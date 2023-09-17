ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,429 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. SouthState’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

