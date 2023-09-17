ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,211 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $194.05 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

