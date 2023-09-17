ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 48,130 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,200,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

