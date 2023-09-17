ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,401 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,752,000 after acquiring an additional 439,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after acquiring an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 58.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,686 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $134.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

