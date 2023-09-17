ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,657 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $11,159,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in City by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24. City Holding has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $103.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

