ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,490 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.