ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,100 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

