ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in International Bancshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 503.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,373,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

International Bancshares stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

