ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,882,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,147,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.