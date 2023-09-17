ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

