ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

