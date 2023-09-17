ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,074 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $256.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

